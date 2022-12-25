He stretcheth out the north over the empty place, and hangeth the earth upon nothing.

Job 26:7





It is he that sitteth upon the circle of the earth, and the inhabitants thereof are as grasshoppers; that stretcheth out the heavens as a curtain, and spreadeth them out as a tent to dwell in:

Isaiah 40:22





Released: December 25, 2022





