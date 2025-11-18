BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Three Shocking Prophecies Near Fulfillment 11/18/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
789 followers
129 views • 24 hours ago

Today we learn more about three prophecies coming into fulfillment. Pastor Stan shares about the Internal Revolution, Mexico and Venezuela. Do you remember the Digital Checkbook the 11-year-old dreamt about? In the U.K. it’s becoming mandatory to have a digital ID and a cell phone wallet has just been released ONLY to buy and sell.

PLEASE MAKE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR REINSTATED PROPHECY CLUB PAGE:

https://www.youtube.com/c/ProphecyClub

This will become our main account where we post daily soon!

You can also find our channel by searching: @prophecyclubofficial on YouTube


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/


For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:

https://josephskitchen.com/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions

Keywords
nearthreepropheciesshockingfulfillmentprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

02:56Venezuela

07:54Mexico & America

08:42Protest Video

11:19Israel

13:05Digital Checkbook

25:15Headlines

