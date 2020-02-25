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The Ruach
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13 views • February 25, 2020
THE RUACH (ROO AWCH) - Hebrew for Holy Spirit. THE HOLY SPIRIT, empowers us to walk in courage, in FAITH, in POWER, in LOVE, in HIS WORD, in PRAYER, and in PERSEVERING IN HIS KINGDOM, to walk as YAHSHUA WALKED! AND HIS DISCIPLES WALKED! That HIS KINGDOM COME UPON THIS EARTH, His WILL be done, as it is in HEAVEN, through HIS SONS, through HIS DAUGHTERS, the KINGDOM OF YAHWEH IS WITHIN US, through HIS RUACH, mighty BREATH OF LIFE, resurrection life, AMEN!!!
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