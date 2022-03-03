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3/2/2022 Miles Guo: Putin and Xi Jinping are living in their dreams. Deception is the only way for those around them to make profits. The result of this war is that Putin and Xi will be finished. However, the CCP has dragged the Chinese people into a war that has absolutely nothing to do with them