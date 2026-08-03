Genesis 39:1 to 40:23 Joseph's Temptation and Imprisonment

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Verse by Verse Bible Study on www.thecloudchurch.org through the book of Genesis, covering chapters 39 and 40 from the King James Bible. In this chapter we look at Joseph's working for Potiphar and his being tempted, and then his subsequent imprisonment. We also see his interpreting the dreams of the Baker and the Butler.