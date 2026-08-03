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Genesis 39:1 to 40:23 Joseph's Temptation and Imprisonment
Robertbreaker
Robertbreaker
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Verse by Verse Bible Study on www.thecloudchurch.org through the book of Genesis, covering chapters 39 and 40 from the King James Bible. In this chapter we look at Joseph's working for Potiphar and his being tempted, and then his subsequent imprisonment. We also see his interpreting the dreams of the Baker and the Butler.

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dreamsbakerjosephtemptationwifebutlerimprisonmentinterpretationspotiphar
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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