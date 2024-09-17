CRAZY #SHIBA #INU WITH #PILLOW #shibainucrazydogwithpillow #shibainuyorkshiredoghyperactivity

ADHD shiba inu mix dog named Joe prepares pillow for comfortable sleeping :-))





Hyperaktiver Hund Joe bereitet Kissen für bequemen Schlaf vor :-))





Music /Musik : Fassounds - funny (pixabay)

https://pixabay.com/music/upbeat-funny-comedy-playful-music-179002/





To see his adventurous journey, click on this link:

https://rumble.com/v6as3uj-joe-on-a-mission.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





Um seine abenteuerliche Reise zu sehen, klicken Sie auf diesen Link:

https://rumble.com/v6as3uj-joe-on-a-mission.html?e9s=src_v1_upp









****

https://unexpectedabnovakjourney.zombeek.cz/index.html

****





Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell.

(Matthew 10:28)





****

THE TRUE STORY OF FATIMA:

https://fatima.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/The-True-Story-of-Fatima.pdf

****

LIBERALISM IS A SIN (Félix Sardá y Salvany) - online reading:

https://www.saintsbooks.net/books/Dr.%20Don%20Felix%20Sarda%20Y.%20Salvany%20-%20Liberalism%20is%20a%20Sin.htm





****

AA-1025 THE MEMOIRS OF AN ANTI-APOSTLE(Marie Carre) - online reading:

https://archive.org/details/Aa-1025TheMemoirsOfAnAnti-apostle

****

THE RHINE FLOWS INTO THE TIBER (story about Vatican II ) - online reading / EPUB:

https://archive.org/details/WiltgenTheRhineFlowsIntoTheTiber1967/page/n1/mode/2up

https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=6227&panel=book_details

****

OPEN LETTER TO CONFUSED CATHOLICS (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - online reading:

https://www.sspxasia.com/Documents/Archbishop-Lefebvre/OpenLetterToConfusedCatholics/

****





I ACCUSE THE COUNCIL (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - PDF BOOK:

https://www.scribd.com/document/4104690/i-Accuse-the-Council

****

THEY HAVE UNCROWNED HIM (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - PDF/ MP4:

https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=7159&library_id=CalibreLibrary&panel=book_details

****

SPIRITUAL JOURNEY (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - EPUB/MOBI:

https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=7154&library_id=CalibreLibrary&panel=book_details

****

A BRIEF CRITICAL STUDY OF NEW MASS - OTTAVIANI INTERVENTION - online reading:

https://archive.org/stream/brief_critical_study_of_the_new_order_of_mass-ottaviani-intervention/brief_critical_study_of_the_new_order_of_mass-ottaviani-intervention_djvu.txt

****

FUNDAMENTALS OF CATHOLIC DOGMA (Ott Ludwig) - EPUB, PDF, PDF_OCR, ZIP:

https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=7262&library_id=CalibreLibrary&panel=book_details





****

THE HOLY MASS (st.Leonard of Port-Maurice, R.F. d [sic] Cochem and M. Mechtilda of the H. Sacrament, Benedictine)

- online reading:

https://archive.org/details/cihm_91762/page/n5/mode/2up

****

THE CATECHISM OF THE CRISIS IN THE CHURCH:

https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=7178&library_id=CalibreLibrary&panel=book_details

****

FREE TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC BOOKS ONLINE:

https://www.traditionalcatholic.co/free-catholicbooks/

****

JOIN OTHERS IN PRAYING THE PUBLIC HOLY ROSARY EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 18:00 AND HELP SLOW DOWN EVIL IN THE WORLD!

https://public-rosary.org/

****

And don´t forget to practice Our Lady’s First Saturday Requests at Fatima!

https://www.tfp.org/our-ladys-first-saturday-requests-at-fatima/





THE BROWN SCAPULAR:

https://www.sistersofcarmel.com/brown-scapular-information.php



****

Novena to Our Lady of Good Success:

(the Latin version had the Church approval)





https://www.traditioninaction.org/OLGS/D003olgs_Novena_Day1.htm





****

# shibainuverrückterHundmitKissen

# audhdedscatholiccreativity # audhdedskatholischeKreativität

# dogobsessionwithtappingthepillow

# thatdogisamaniac # derhundistverrückt

#shibainuyorkshirecrossbreed

#blondesesameshibainuyorkshiremix

#Hyperaktivitätshibainuhund #fassoundsfunnypixabay

#Neurotischehundshiba #neuroticdogshiba

#unexpectedabnovakjourney