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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - February 01, 2021
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80 views • February 02, 2021
David Knight says nursing home deaths are surging after Covid vaccinations. Dr. Lee Merrit says all animals died in trials that were done with similar vaccines.
A priest, from Rome, claims this whole Covid plandemic is satanic. He also says one of their goals is to make sure you suffocate yourself wearing a diaper on your face.
On ‘Corona Crazy,’ Glenn Beck takes Fauci’s double-masking advice and then some; he tries out ten masks, and CBS News says China is pushing to control America’s healthcare future.
A priest, from Rome, claims this whole Covid plandemic is satanic. He also says one of their goals is to make sure you suffocate yourself wearing a diaper on your face.
On ‘Corona Crazy,’ Glenn Beck takes Fauci’s double-masking advice and then some; he tries out ten masks, and CBS News says China is pushing to control America’s healthcare future.
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