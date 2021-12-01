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Heart Disease Is The Number One Killer Of Americans Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/30/21
InfoHealth News
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Air Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing a new drug out from Merck to treat COVID 19. Stating that heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. With cancer being the number two killer and medical errors being the number three killer. Contending that some say that only 10% of errors are actually reported.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of vitamin D3. The study found a link between vitamin D blood levels and mood and cognitive function. A 2020 study found that people with mood concerns have lower vitamin D levels. Vitamin D plays a role in the regulation of melatonin and serotonin hormones affect mood.
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Curtis has several health challenges including tinnitis, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and glaucoma.

Maejulia has friend recovering from a hernia and has a low white blood count.

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Maria is over weight, uterine fibroids and high blood pressure.
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healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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