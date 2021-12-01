© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heart Disease Is The Number One Killer Of Americans Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/30/21
Follow
0
Share
Report
63 views • December 01, 2021
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing a new drug out from Merck to treat COVID 19. Stating that heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. With cancer being the number two killer and medical errors being the number three killer. Contending that some say that only 10% of errors are actually reported.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of vitamin D3. The study found a link between vitamin D blood levels and mood and cognitive function. A 2020 study found that people with mood concerns have lower vitamin D levels. Vitamin D plays a role in the regulation of melatonin and serotonin hormones affect mood.
Callers
Curtis has several health challenges including tinnitis, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and glaucoma.
Maejulia has friend recovering from a hernia and has a low white blood count.
Robert has questions regarding eye floaters.
Maria is over weight, uterine fibroids and high blood pressure.
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing a new drug out from Merck to treat COVID 19. Stating that heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. With cancer being the number two killer and medical errors being the number three killer. Contending that some say that only 10% of errors are actually reported.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of vitamin D3. The study found a link between vitamin D blood levels and mood and cognitive function. A 2020 study found that people with mood concerns have lower vitamin D levels. Vitamin D plays a role in the regulation of melatonin and serotonin hormones affect mood.
Callers
Curtis has several health challenges including tinnitis, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and glaucoma.
Maejulia has friend recovering from a hernia and has a low white blood count.
Robert has questions regarding eye floaters.
Maria is over weight, uterine fibroids and high blood pressure.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.