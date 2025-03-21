In one of the most bizarre headlines of the year, multiple British media outlets report that King Charles is preparing a secret offer to President Donald Trump: associate membership for the U.S. in the Commonwealth. Trump has reportedly expressed openness to the proposal, calling it a symbol of his admiration for Britain and the Royal Family. As wild as it sounds, this story isn't satire—it's real. Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise globally, from mounting chaos at Heathrow Airport to secret Pentagon briefings with Elon Musk and talks of dividing Ukraine.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/21/25





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/sir-donald-president-trump-considers-accepting-king-charles-secret-offer





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





Learn How You Could Protect and Diversify Everything You’ve Worked for with the Top-Rated Precious Metals Company - Goldco! Call 844-960-GOLD To Get Your Free 2025 Gold & Silver Kit, Plus Up to A 10% Instant Match on Bonus Silver for Qualified Accounts.

https://trunews4gold.com/





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf