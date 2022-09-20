Good introduction to understanding State National. For an in depth exposure watch the Out of Babylon 3 part series,
https://rumble.com/vzm5ip-out-of-babylon-with-david-straight-part-1.html
What is your answer when asked: Are you a U.S. Citizen? Before answering, you must know that there are 2 jurisdictions known as the ‘United States.’ If you are a statutory ‘U.S. Citizen,’ that means that you are subject to the monarchial powers of the U.S. Congress. If you are a Constitutional U.S. Citizen, you are a sovereign American with inalienable rights. Also, Constitutional U.S. Citizens do not possess the annual liability to file and pay the Federal Income Tax.
