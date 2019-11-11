Do You Actually Need To Know How Blockchain Works?

You don’t need to understand how the blockchain works or how Bitcoin works to be able to use it or see its value.



At first, that sounds a bit ridiculous, but when you think about it more, you’ll realize this to be true. To illustrate this I could ask you, do you really know how the internet works? Many would say yes, I can go on my web browser and connect with others etc., but they are just explaining how they use the internet, not how it works. I would be willing to bet 95% or more people have little to no understanding of how the internet works with the various layers of OSI, DNS resolving, IPv4 and IPv6, what HTTPS is and how it’s different from HTTP or what either stand for and how it affects your experience.



The reason is simply that you don’t need to understand. When most people buy their first car, they do not study and learn all of the intricacies of engines and how everything works, they just know they want a car and they know how to use it.



People will always be hesitant to trust and adopt new technology, but understanding the underlying technology isn’t required. It’s beneficial and helpful to understand, but it likely won’t make the user experience better. I went to school for 4 years for Networking and IT Security and I can’t email any better than you or browse the web any faster.



The point I’m making is that if you think crypto or blockchain is too complex, that’s okay. Everything is complex. It’s just a matter of time for the user experience to be friendly enough that you aren’t even aware you’re using blockchain or that it’s so easy, there is no confusion whatsoever.



Now I’d like to challenge you to create a wallet, acquire a small amount of crypto and try sending and receiving it. You’ll then realize that it’s not as challenging to use as you might have thought and come to the same conclusion that it’s not necessary to understand the underlying technology to still take advantage of all its benefits.



What do you think about cryptocurrency and blockchain and whether or not you need to understand it for it to matter? There are still people who don’t understand the internet and won’t use it. It’s still a foundation of our digital lives today.