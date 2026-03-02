First American F-15 aircraft down in Kuwait - 3 jets downed by friendly fire - pilots rescued

First one down - Pilot ejected, looked ok standing in photo, out of and near his parachute.

minus American F-15 in Kuwait

UPDATE: 3 US jets downed by friendly fire - pilots rescued

Despite a relatively successful strike on a base in Kuwait, the Iranians continued hitting US and International Coalition targets in the monarchy.

And while the results of the fire strike remain unclear, this morning turned out to be joyful for the entire Islamic Resistance axis.

One of the F-15 fighters involved in the operation was shot down over Kuwait's skies.

📌Most likely, the fighter was involved in repelling the raid on Kuwait, and purely theoretically could have been caught by Iran's air defense system deployed from the country's coast. Or it could be the work of a separate group from the same "Al-Hashd al-Shaabi" from Iraq's border region.

However, it could also be a case of simple friendly fire due to lack of proper coordination with Kuwaiti forces.

#Iran #Kuwait #USA

