Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why Everyone Needs To Be Taking Iodine! - (Lugols Iodine)
290 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 2 months ago |

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225
Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/3BBuv8k
Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3QkASBm


Iodine Companion Nutrients: https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Why Everyone Needs To Be Taking Iodine! - (Lugols Iodine)


Something everyone needs to be aware of is why everyone needs to be taking iodine in supplementation form (Lugols Iodine) especially people who want to be free of sickness and disease and instead thrive holistically.


In this video I go into great depth into all the reasons why everyone needs to be taking Iodine, iodine deficiency symptoms, why the body needs iodine, what parts of the body need iodine, and much more!


If you are someone that wants to learn extensively about everything mentioned above make sure to watch this video from start to finish!


My Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
iodinelugols iodinewhy you need iodinehow to use iodineiodine detoxiodine heavy metalsiodine benefitsiodine health benefitsiodine mega doselugols iodine mega dosinghow to use lugols iodinehealing with iodinewhy you need to take iodinewhy you need lugols iodinewhy you should take iodinewhy everyone needs iodinewhy everyone needs to take iodinewhy everyone needs to take lugols iodineiodine thyroidhow to use iodine safelydr david brownstein iodine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket