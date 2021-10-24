Mandatory Vaccines/ Marked As Corrupted Flesh/ Marked as belonging to the Beast

When we are being led to operate in FEAR by the world, we are being caused to turn our backs on God who can only be pleased when we operate in FAITH. When the devil sifts faith he does so causing those who do not comply to suffer, those who go along to please their flesh are being spiritually weakened and will not have exercised their faith to move to the next level of the sifting process which gets harder. We cannot creep and suddenly begin to walk, we must choose to exercise our faith to stand with God/Jesus when the devil sifts faith in God using fear. The sifting process ends with being able to kill God's people.

Revelation 6:9-11

King James Version

9 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held:



10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth?



11 And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.