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Five in Ten 9/2/21: The Collapse of Magical Thinking in Afghanistan
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41 views • September 01, 2021
President Biden called the Afghanistan evacuation effort an “extraordinary success” Tuesday, which is like praising the lifeboat rescues after the Titanic sank. Both disasters should have been avoided.
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5) Texts, emails reveal frustration of US military commanders in Kabul as Americans were left behind; 4) Who’s pulling Biden’s strings?; 3) WHO announces a new COVID variant: Mu; 2) Supreme Court lets stand fetal heartbeat bill in Texas; 1) Passengers at Sea-Tac airport startled by block of frozen chicken on baggage carousel.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv.
5) Texts, emails reveal frustration of US military commanders in Kabul as Americans were left behind; 4) Who’s pulling Biden’s strings?; 3) WHO announces a new COVID variant: Mu; 2) Supreme Court lets stand fetal heartbeat bill in Texas; 1) Passengers at Sea-Tac airport startled by block of frozen chicken on baggage carousel.
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