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President Donald J Trump at the 2021 NC State GOP Convention full
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182 views • June 06, 2021
Here is the full speech from President Donald J. Trump, live at the 2021 North Carolina GOP Convention.
Original Source :
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LwdxF5Sm4U
Rumble (live replay) - https://rumble.com/vi1or5-rsbn-live.html
Original Source :
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LwdxF5Sm4U
Rumble (live replay) - https://rumble.com/vi1or5-rsbn-live.html
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