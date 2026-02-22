Iran FM being forced to explain the meaning of sovereignty to a US TV bimbo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“It’s a matter of dignity and pride,” FM Araghchi said when asked whether insisting on Iran’s right to enrich uranium on its own soil is really worth the risk right now.
It’s painful to watch a civilization-state with thousands of years of history being forced to explain the meaning of sovereignty to an American TV bimbo.