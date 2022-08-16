YOUR BRAIN ACTIVITIES ARE BEING COVERTLY SURVEILLED.

For further information please watch the following bitchute video linked here which is called BLUETOOTH MAC ADDRESSES IN VACCINE EXPLAINED IN DETAIL. https://www.bitchute.com/video/57ABLFc48i62

When data is extracted from your brain and body it can not travel far so your smart phone or your computer or your wearable technology is being used as a gateway in order to receive the data from your brain and body and then transmit it to unknown data banks whose locations are unknown to us as yet. If we ever discover where that data is being stored we aught to destroy it because such data belongs to us and has been stolen from us by thiefs.







