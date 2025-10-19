He Calls It the "Magic Beef Deal" — Ranchers Call It a Sellout

Oct 19, 2025 As A Man Thinketh PODCAST - Making Sense of Agriculture and Society

President Trump says he’s lowering beef prices with a new ‘magic’ deal — but ranchers say it’s selling out American agriculture to South America. When President Trump said he had “worked our magic” on a deal to lower beef prices — many assumed it was great news for consumers. But what if that magic comes at the expense of American ranchers? In this episode, Charlie Rankin breaks down the truth behind the rumored Argentina beef import deal, why it’s unlikely to actually lower prices, and how it mirrors Trump’s earlier egg import strategy — a move that critics say protected big corporations while undercutting small producers. We’ll look at: Why Argentina fits the speculation — and why its beef can’t realistically crash U.S. prices. How federal laws block small farmers from selling their own beef, even within their own state. The PRIME Act — the bipartisan bill that could finally open local markets to small producers. What New Hampshire tried to do — and how federal meat inspection law shut it down. Real solutions — deregulation, decentralization, and rebuilding America’s local food economy. This isn’t about politics — it’s about policy. Imports don’t make food cheaper; they make farmers weaker. The real “pro-American” answer to high prices is simple: deregulate, reinvest, rebuild.