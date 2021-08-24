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TOP INTERNATIONAL IMMUNOLOGIST, DOLORES CAHILL, SETS THE RONA RECORD STRAIGHT
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321 views • August 24, 2021
The intrepid Dolores Cahill PhD, joins Chew On This! host, Reinette Senum. Calling out the global medical cabal is not a popular thing to do, but this hasn't prevented former professor of Translational Science at the Conway Institute, School of Medicine and Medical Sciences at University College Dublin, from doing just that. In spite of enduring a global firestorm that only Joan of Arc could endure, Dolores Cahill is unstoppable. Join in for this lively discussion around the latest science around Rona and The Jab, and what you need to know in order to make the most informed decisions for yourself and your loved ones.
Dr Dolores:
Around 19:50: They do NOT know how to prevent ending up sterile, and therefore they are working day and night
to stop the spread of the vaxxines.
Around 26:40: You can get the spike protein from vaxxineated people and possibly lose your unborn child.
Around 28:00: About 80% of pregnant women who are then vaxxinated lose their babies.
Around 38:95: As soon sequencing the virus that killed a patient is required, the game is up.
Around 44:00: If you warned people about the coming vaxxine and mentioned the cure, they will still put on a mask and take the vaxxine.
Reinette Senum: Around 50:25: We did not see a carnage with covid, but we saw it now with the vaxxines.
(My words: It is QUITE cleare that the vaxxinated failed the IQ test.)
=============================================
Listen to this!
Around 54:20 to 57:00.
Legal: Hierarchy:
A) common law/natural law (to be dramatic: "comes from when you were born"). You write notices.
B) Universal law
C) Rule of law/law of the land/Common law
D) Governments = Judges+police+parliaments+acts
1) If someone harms you, you can write to him and inform him (put him on notice/notice of liability) and the person has 15 days to respond. This is the common law. The two of you can communicate to get a conclusion either way.
2) If you are not satisfied, you go to a notary and write an affidavit that that person owes you a certain amount of money and the notary sign it. This note (or the notary) is higher than the supreme court. You can then lodge this in the !high court! for a !small fee!. Note: "small fee".
3) If he then do not pay it, you can note that the person have an "unpaid debt".
It is higher than the supreme court.
That letter is out in the open. It is sent to everybody concerned with the subject.
Anyone can use this "notice" even years later.
It is based on the contract law in the Bible?
This works even if the police and court and politicians are dilapidated.
=============================================
Did Dolores just tell us something that the legal fraternity was hiding from us for years ??????
Is that not what we call "you are blacklisted"? Any comments on this?
Dolores wrote a lot of notices to
She mentions a few laws around Covid (eg the right to consent).
Are the natural laws not approximately the following four ?:
1) Freedom of movement. 2) Someone may not steal your stuff. 3)Someone may not hurt you. 4) Someone may
not spread lies about you.
=============================================
Dolores mentions the Freedom Travel Alliance: https://www.freedomtravelalliance.com
Dr Dolores:
Around 19:50: They do NOT know how to prevent ending up sterile, and therefore they are working day and night
to stop the spread of the vaxxines.
Around 26:40: You can get the spike protein from vaxxineated people and possibly lose your unborn child.
Around 28:00: About 80% of pregnant women who are then vaxxinated lose their babies.
Around 38:95: As soon sequencing the virus that killed a patient is required, the game is up.
Around 44:00: If you warned people about the coming vaxxine and mentioned the cure, they will still put on a mask and take the vaxxine.
Reinette Senum: Around 50:25: We did not see a carnage with covid, but we saw it now with the vaxxines.
(My words: It is QUITE cleare that the vaxxinated failed the IQ test.)
=============================================
Listen to this!
Around 54:20 to 57:00.
Legal: Hierarchy:
A) common law/natural law (to be dramatic: "comes from when you were born"). You write notices.
B) Universal law
C) Rule of law/law of the land/Common law
D) Governments = Judges+police+parliaments+acts
1) If someone harms you, you can write to him and inform him (put him on notice/notice of liability) and the person has 15 days to respond. This is the common law. The two of you can communicate to get a conclusion either way.
2) If you are not satisfied, you go to a notary and write an affidavit that that person owes you a certain amount of money and the notary sign it. This note (or the notary) is higher than the supreme court. You can then lodge this in the !high court! for a !small fee!. Note: "small fee".
3) If he then do not pay it, you can note that the person have an "unpaid debt".
It is higher than the supreme court.
That letter is out in the open. It is sent to everybody concerned with the subject.
Anyone can use this "notice" even years later.
It is based on the contract law in the Bible?
This works even if the police and court and politicians are dilapidated.
=============================================
Did Dolores just tell us something that the legal fraternity was hiding from us for years ??????
Is that not what we call "you are blacklisted"? Any comments on this?
Dolores wrote a lot of notices to
She mentions a few laws around Covid (eg the right to consent).
Are the natural laws not approximately the following four ?:
1) Freedom of movement. 2) Someone may not steal your stuff. 3)Someone may not hurt you. 4) Someone may
not spread lies about you.
=============================================
Dolores mentions the Freedom Travel Alliance: https://www.freedomtravelalliance.com
Keywords
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