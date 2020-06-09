Choose Your CCW: Sig 365 series versus Springfield Hellcat

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Rounds per Size & Weight Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/...
Springfield Armory Hellcat Series
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Sentry Solutions Tuf Glide
https://amzn.to/2rWMW6G
Bullseyes Don't Shoot Back
https://amzn.to/2QjKEb0
Glock 9mm Dummy Rounds
https://amzn.to/2We3iCm