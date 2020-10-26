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WFT-35 _ EDOM part 1, " I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan"
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175 views • October 26, 2020
WFT-35 _ EDOM part 1, "I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan" - Rev 2.9
This is an article by Roger Hathaway on Edom... Critical for any true believer.
This is an article by Roger Hathaway on Edom... Critical for any true believer.
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