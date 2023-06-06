Image of Beast about to Arrive

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
June 6, 2023
We’ve been told from two different sources, that the Image of the Beast would be the melding of metal and flesh. Today Pastor Stan teaches on the False Prophet, the Beast, and the Image of the Beast. We also look at an article which shares that AI with human level abilities, is becoming so advanced that it would irreversibly change human civilization.
00:00 - Join our Bible Study
02:27 - No Gasoline & Earthquake
05:54 - Background on the Image of the Beast
10:12 - AI and Human Become One
13:18 - Image of the Beast
15:45 - Release the Giants
20:31 - The Seven Thunders
21:56 - Active Prophecies
24:33 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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