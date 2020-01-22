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Despite Massive Backfires, Democrats Plan To Keep Lying About Impeachment/Guns
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26 views • January 22, 2020
Owen Shroyer and Savanah Hernandez join Tom Pappert to break down why the left will continue to dig in their heels and lie about President Trump no matter how often they are exposed. Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
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