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CHOOSE YOUR SIDE!!! Most nurses and doctors and an absolute disgrace. I am proud to have left this so called profession.
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661 views • August 30, 2021
Most nurses and doctors and an absolute disgrace. I am proud to have left this so called profession.
I left before Covid due to the blatant misuse of power and position harming the people who did not know any better and trusted 'expert opinion' which was mostly guesswork and incompetence.
Some are speaking out but nowhere near enough.
For those sitting on the fence, SHAME ON YOU.
Once you see it you are obliged to speak up and speak out loudly.
I have given up a very well paid job.
I REFUSE TO SEE MY SOUL.
This is bigger than you, me or paying our bills!!
We are at WAR....
THEY ARE NOT VACCINES.
THIS IS GENOCIDE.
CHOOSE YOUR SIDE!!!
I left before Covid due to the blatant misuse of power and position harming the people who did not know any better and trusted 'expert opinion' which was mostly guesswork and incompetence.
Some are speaking out but nowhere near enough.
For those sitting on the fence, SHAME ON YOU.
Once you see it you are obliged to speak up and speak out loudly.
I have given up a very well paid job.
I REFUSE TO SEE MY SOUL.
This is bigger than you, me or paying our bills!!
We are at WAR....
THEY ARE NOT VACCINES.
THIS IS GENOCIDE.
CHOOSE YOUR SIDE!!!
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