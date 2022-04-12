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Let Us Examine Our Attention Span
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10 views • April 12, 2022
Love the Lord with all our heart and soul, mind and strength. Fight against the flesh as it is weak. The devil attacks us in areas that is not obvious, this is why he got angels to join him. Let us see what God wants us to see and not what the devil is using the world to get us to focus on. We can do all things through Christ which strengthens us
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