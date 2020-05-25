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Part 1 of 4 - Roundtable Discussion with Dr. Judy Mikovits | Dr. Rashid A Buttar
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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59 views • May 25, 2020
Dr. Judy Mikovits spent 22 years at the NIH, did many of the "gain of function" studies on Ebola, etc. When she realized vaccines caused autism and cancer, she spoke out.
For more info, visit https://www.AskDrButtar.com/livestream
She was threatened that her career would end, her life was threatened, and finally, she was framed and sent to jail. Guess who threatened her? She had a 5-year gag order where she couldn't talk about the truth or she would be sent back to jail. She now speaks out. This is a 4 part series, which will be released every day until all 4 parts will be out.
And yes, "Part 6: Covid-19 Conspiracy? Empowering Yourself", is coming out in the next few days. Just be patient...you need this info first!
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vaccinesnew world ordercovid-19dr judy mikovits phd
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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