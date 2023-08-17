The situation in the Kupyansk direction is rapidly deteriorating for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. War correspondents report that due to the rapid advance of the Russian army, the Kyiv authorities continue to forcibly evacuate the population of not only Kupyansk but also all other settlements in this direction. At the same time, the discontent of the indigenous population of Kharkiv is also noted, which is literally divided into two camps. It is reported that Kharkiv residents who are over 40 fully support Russia and are looking forward to the arrival of the Russian army.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN