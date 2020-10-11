Focused Protection Will Achieve Immunity

Three qualified public health scientists have come together to address a solution to the current covid crisis. They say the current lockdown approach will just extend the pandemic indefinitely. Their approach is to protect the vulnerable while letting the young and the healthy go about their normal lives. The present approach is creating a lot of collateral damage as the myopic approach of just dealing with the virus is ignoring many other areas of medicine such as heart surgeries and cancer diagnosis and treatments that have all been shelved while dealing with Sars Cov2. They have come to a solution they will be presenting for discussion in the medical community. They believe if their approach is adopted, we could all have a normal Christmas this year.