© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Very Heavy Agenda Part 2 Ukraine War How We Learned to Stop Worrying and Love The New Neocons 2015
Follow
0
Share
Report
45 views • April 05, 2022
A Very Heavy Agenda Part 2 Ukraine War How We Learned to Stop Worrying and Love The New Neocons 2015
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/A-Very-Heavy-Agenda---Part-2:9
A Very Heavy Agenda Part 2: How We Learned to Stop Worrying and Love The New Neocons (2015)
https://averyheavyagenda.com/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6295166/
https://twitter.com/veryheavyagenda?lang=en
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/averyheavyagendatrilogy
After the Cold War, the US-NATO reach expanded significantly to take in most of the old Soviet Union clients in the Warsaw pact. Neoconservative darling Robert Kagan and his diplomat wife Victoria Nuland played key roles inside and out of various administrations and think tanks as they greased the skids for a US-sponsored coup in Ukraine. Part 2 shows the resurrection of old cold warriors from beltway depths to deliver blatant propaganda with techniques reminiscent of a red scare era that had only just faded from memory. US-funded outfits like Radio Free Liberty are pitted against Russia’s RT as each nation accuses the other of waging an ever more desperate and transparent "Information War".
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/A-Very-Heavy-Agenda---Part-2:9
A Very Heavy Agenda Part 2: How We Learned to Stop Worrying and Love The New Neocons (2015)
https://averyheavyagenda.com/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6295166/
https://twitter.com/veryheavyagenda?lang=en
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/averyheavyagendatrilogy
After the Cold War, the US-NATO reach expanded significantly to take in most of the old Soviet Union clients in the Warsaw pact. Neoconservative darling Robert Kagan and his diplomat wife Victoria Nuland played key roles inside and out of various administrations and think tanks as they greased the skids for a US-sponsored coup in Ukraine. Part 2 shows the resurrection of old cold warriors from beltway depths to deliver blatant propaganda with techniques reminiscent of a red scare era that had only just faded from memory. US-funded outfits like Radio Free Liberty are pitted against Russia’s RT as each nation accuses the other of waging an ever more desperate and transparent "Information War".
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.