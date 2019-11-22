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Jill Stein: Hillary Clinton is trying to distract from her 2016 loss
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15 views • November 22, 2019
2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein her fight to build an alternative party and Michael Bloomberg's potential presidential run. Stein also responded to Hillary Clinton's claim that she's a Russia asset.
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