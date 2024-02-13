2/12/24 Super Bowl Psy Op: Temu, Jesus/HeGetsYou, Sen. Ukraine War $$

2/12/24 US Senate pushed thru the Ukraine/Israel war funding while the Super Bowl Psy Op pushed CCP TEMU, Jesus/HeGetsYou, MC AI CoPilot. The Uniparty Babylon is trying to build the AntiChrist system as they plan their final solution to end Nation States: Radical Forgiveness to replace Christian doctrine, Global commerce (Chinese slave made goods) to replace locally owned businesses, and AI CoPilot to replace the human will to learn, create, and become human inventors bringing countries to the next level without Globalist owned AI in control. The Games are over! It's time to Awaken from the Bread & Circus of the football season and GET ACTIVE to fight Cartel Babylon! We Are Free!





Grrr Graphics Thumbnail: Support Ben Garrison!

https://grrrgraphics.com/





https://unite4freedom.com/





Travis Kelce paid more by Pfizer for promoting jabs than he is paid by Chiefs:

https://www.overtimeheroics.net/2023/12/30/travis-kelce-reportedly-made-20m-from-pfizer-vaccine-commercials-6m-more-than-his-salary-playing-for-the-chiefs/





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/mitch-mcconnell-senate-rinos-help-pass-ukraine-funding/





Hobby Lobby CEO funding HeGetsYou:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/kerryadolan/2023/02/13/this-billionaire-is-a-donor-behind-the-jesus-focused-super-bowl-ads/?sh=66215fd57b29





TEMU: Slave labor goods:

https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2023-06-15/temu-sells-products-linked-to-forced-labor-in-china





Microsoft launches CoPilot AI Assistant Ad:

https://www.adweek.com/programmatic/microsoft-super-bowl-58-commercial-ai-copilot/





Ukraine funding decimating a generation:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/avdiivka-meatgrinder-kiev-reportedly-sent-elite-reserve-reinforcements/





The Joel Osteen Church shooter:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13074137/Harrowing-video-shows-worshippers-fleeing-Joel-Osteens-small-kids-two-duty-cops-battle-female-shooter-opened-fire-congregation.html





Alexie Majorkas Cartel Babylon:





https://thehill.com/opinion/immigration/4360377-alejandro-mayorkass-designed-failure-at-the-border/





https://www.politico.com/story/2008/11/clinton-scandal-figure-on-justice-team-015651





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alejandro_Mayorkas





Harvard DEI Program head, Colin Stokes, houses Haitian, former Chilean "migrants" in MA push to put illegals in private homes:

https://brookline.news/amid-a-statewide-migrant-shelter-crisis-one-family-in-need-finds-a-temporary-home-in-brookline/





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!