The solar eclipse, April 8, 2024 in the USA, is an alert for all humanity
Rick Langley
You think that only America is in danger from the path of darkness. It is not so, my children, it is an alert for all humanity, it is a call of attention for all humanity, pay attention! Every place where the shadow of darkness passes has great significance, which will spread and replicate itself on every continent

April 3, 2024 – Message of Our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz de Maria

Heed, My children, the warnings are not for you to fear, but to awaken and turn away from sinfulness. Walk attentively, for the enemy of the soul wishes to lead you away so that, from one moment to the next, you may be persecutors of those who are your brothers (***I Jn. 3:11-12).

(***I Jn. 3:11-12) “For this is the message you have heard from the beginning: we should love one another, unlike Cain who belonged to the evil one and slaughtered his brother. Why did he slaughter him? Because his own works were evil, and those of his brother righteous

My Law is one and does not vary!

Pray, My children, pray, the earth trembles in one place or another.
Pray My children, pray, Mexico is shaking with force.
Pray My children, pray, mankind will turn its gaze towards the land of the Eagle.
Pray My children, pray for the city of multiple nationalities, San Francisco shudders.
Pray My children, pray for yourselves, all need prayer and conversion.
Pray My children, pray, you need to prepare yourselves spiritually, grow up, be humble.
Pray children for My Church, it is necessary.
Pray My children, pray, pray, the devil roams the heights causing astonishment.


http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6140-the-solar-eclipse-april-8-2024-in-the-usa-is-an-alert-for-all-humanity/

Keywords
2024message of our lord jesus christto luz de maria april 3

