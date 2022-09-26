Bombshell: Dr. Judy Mikovits Exposes The Vaccine Depopulation Agenda And What Comes Next

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Dr. Judy Mikovits joins Alex Jones live in studio to give her expert analysis on how the COVID vaccine was designed to depopulate the planet, and she lays out what the scientific medical establishment plans to do to the world population next.
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SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=6331e0bd8f783114e69913ed