Bombshell: Dr. Judy Mikovits Exposes The Vaccine Depopulation Agenda And What Comes Next
EndGameNow
Published 2 months ago

Dr. Judy Mikovits joins Alex Jones live in studio to give her expert analysis on how the COVID vaccine was designed to depopulate the planet, and she lays out what the scientific medical establishment plans to do to the world population next.


RELATED LINKS:

https://therealdrjudy.com/

https://www.infowars.com/

https://banned.video/


SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=6331e0bd8f783114e69913ed

Keywords
vaccinesalex jonesinfowarsgenocidenew world orderdepopulationbioweaponsdr judy mikovitscovid-19the great reset

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
