© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Americas Frontline Doctors Flash, Omicron Fear Machine with Dr Peterson Pierre
Follow
0
Share
Report
363 views • December 22, 2021
Americas Frontline Doctors Flash, Omicron Fear Machine with Dr Peterson Pierre
https://rumble.com/vr8aqh-americas-frontline-doctors-flash-omicron-fear-machine-with-dr-peterson-pier.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
https://rumble.com/vr4p4e-frontline-flash-ep.-1030-omicron-fear-machine-with-dr.-peterson-pierre.html
Superb advice it reminds me of what it used to be like when you used to be a be to get to see your GP face to face to discuss any health problems you may have had.
Frontline Flash™ by AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Ep. 1030: “Omicron: Fear Machine”. The Real Story of Right Now ~ in 120 Seconds or Less. Follow the Flash on social @FrontlineFlash
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
https://rumble.com/vr8aqh-americas-frontline-doctors-flash-omicron-fear-machine-with-dr-peterson-pier.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
https://rumble.com/vr4p4e-frontline-flash-ep.-1030-omicron-fear-machine-with-dr.-peterson-pierre.html
Superb advice it reminds me of what it used to be like when you used to be a be to get to see your GP face to face to discuss any health problems you may have had.
Frontline Flash™ by AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Ep. 1030: “Omicron: Fear Machine”. The Real Story of Right Now ~ in 120 Seconds or Less. Follow the Flash on social @FrontlineFlash
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.