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100 Reasons Leo Frank is Guilty
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22 views • August 19, 2021
As you listen to the reasons you may find that some reasons resonate with you more than others. Do you believe the testimony of the factory girls that Leo behaved inappropriately and abused his position to make advances? Why would evidence be planted at an innocent man’s house? What motivated the blackmailing of officials? How could there be drag marks from an elevator when Leo’s version of events say she was dropped from a ladder? and so much more. Which reason or reasons convince you? Or are you not convinced. We love to read comments. Please let us know your opinion.
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