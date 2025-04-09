© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EX-KGB - YURI BEZMENOV Host: G. Edward Griffin - Ideological subversion and cultural Marxism
Communist long-term strategy - The disintegration of society - KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov explains the structured ideological upheaval. Yuri Bezmenov. A KGB agent who defected to Canada in 1970. He tells about the methods of subversion, the decomposition of the society of a country, for the implementation of its own geopolitical interests.
#history #secretHistory #hiddenhistory #subvertedHistory