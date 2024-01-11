Create New Account
J.D. Vance | Why sending half a trillion $$ to Ukrainian oligarchs is bad idea
When US senators get together in private, do any of them ever admit that sending half a trillion dollars to Ukrainian oligarchs is a bad idea? As it turns out, no they don’t. JD Vance explains.

