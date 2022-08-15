Republican Wimpiness Screwed Trump Voters in 2020 Will November Be A Repeat?

I am not trying to demoralize you, and I want you to go vote, but I never sugarcoat things. You are adults and can make up your own mind if you agree or not with this video.

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Video Source: OAN - Pearson Sharp

https://www.oann.com/democrats-new-covid-scare-tactics-part-of-mail-in-voting-scheme-to-sabotage-red-wave-in-nov-2/