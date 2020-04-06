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THE TRUTH ABOUT CORONAVIRUS PT. 2 BY TOM BARNETT
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1006 views • April 06, 2020
Originally posted on Apr 6, 2020.
This is Tom Barnett. He had 300 subscribers when his first video went viral with millions of views in 48 hours. It spread quickly before YT took it down, and he talks about biology and the hoax behind COVID 19. His current YT channel is here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyru4Y4KJ-kM4a51IA2oB_A
You can also directly download the videos from his Drive, along with other helpful materials, including one of an MD saying similar things (one of many MDs and microbiologists - some people aren't looking very hard), one of an interview you need to hear and one of the walk through he did of Byron, Australia with an EMF meter that got taken down from FB: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Ba7KXAy-caxnCfo40TPB00FAmD1oJzHU
Do what you wish with it.
His ebook: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=hHP589Ge2jg&event=video_description&redir_token=ynqpUSU-n5J1h-ZK5G9QVAu45fZ8MTU4NjI3OTk5OEAxNTg2MTkzNTk4&q=http%3A%2F%2Fglobalbiodynamics.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-common-sense-guide-to-food-ebook%2F
50% off discount code: VIRAL
Start learning about your rights here:
https://www.solutionsempowerment.com/
And here:
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au/
This is Tom Barnett. He had 300 subscribers when his first video went viral with millions of views in 48 hours. It spread quickly before YT took it down, and he talks about biology and the hoax behind COVID 19. His current YT channel is here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyru4Y4KJ-kM4a51IA2oB_A
You can also directly download the videos from his Drive, along with other helpful materials, including one of an MD saying similar things (one of many MDs and microbiologists - some people aren't looking very hard), one of an interview you need to hear and one of the walk through he did of Byron, Australia with an EMF meter that got taken down from FB: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Ba7KXAy-caxnCfo40TPB00FAmD1oJzHU
Do what you wish with it.
His ebook: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=hHP589Ge2jg&event=video_description&redir_token=ynqpUSU-n5J1h-ZK5G9QVAu45fZ8MTU4NjI3OTk5OEAxNTg2MTkzNTk4&q=http%3A%2F%2Fglobalbiodynamics.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-common-sense-guide-to-food-ebook%2F
50% off discount code: VIRAL
Start learning about your rights here:
https://www.solutionsempowerment.com/
And here:
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au/
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