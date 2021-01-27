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A prayer of protection from the Covid Satanists
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52 views • January 27, 2021
The New Testament is filled with stories of people possessed by demons but aside from an occasional book or movie it's as if they disappeared. Not anymore - the Covid scam shows them to be all around us now. Join us in this special episode for a prayer of protection from the Covid Satanists.
Links mentioned in the show:
Prayers of the first Christians
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/catacombchurch.html
Links mentioned in the show:
Prayers of the first Christians
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/catacombchurch.html
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