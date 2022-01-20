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DANGER!!!! Amazon Alexa told a child to do a dangerous challenge....
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372 views • January 20, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who had left islam and accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. In this video you can understand how dangerous is the electronic devices like amazon alexa for the humans. I requests every children and humans to keep distance from it. and the origin of word technology will be found in google/microsoft bing or duckduckgo.com and also if you have any doubt on this news you can search for it in google/microsoft bing or duckduckgo.com.
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