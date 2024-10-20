BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can You Use Iodine Topically Instead Of Taking It Internally?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
631 followers
Follow
94 views • 6 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bOZoGg

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

Ways to Bypass the Taste of Mega Doses of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/48ytIDw

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dV8Idd

The Iodine Children’s Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3TIkajY


Healing With Iodine: Your Missing Link To Better Health - https://amzn.to/3zpmuoY


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Can You Use Iodine Topically Instead Of Taking It Internally?


Lugol iodine is a supplementation form of the essential mineral Iodine that is vital for humans to have optimal thyroid hormone production, energy levels, cognitive functions, health, and much more.


Typically, this supplement is taken orally to give the body adequate amounts of Iodine. When I made videos talking about ingesting Lugol Iodine in the past, I got some people asking me if they could use it topically to give their body Iodine instead of taking it orally.


I have made this video, "Can You Use Iodine Topically Instead Of Taking It Internally?" to answer this question fully, so if you want to know if you can or not, make sure you watch it from the start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno


Keywords
iodinelugols iodinehow to use iodinelugols iodine topicallyiodine topicallyiodine skin burncan you use iodine topically instead of taking it internallycan you use lugols iodine topicallytopical iodinehow to use iodine topically
