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9/25/20 PART 2 - TIME/SPACE/DIMENSIONS/DNA ALTERATIONS/SUPERNATURAL ALREADY COLLIDED WITH NATURAL/HANDS OF TIME ARE HALTED!!!
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186 views • September 26, 2020
The Devil Is Trapped In Time & His Time Is Almost Up!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvwKe_FWXEI
Puzzle Pieces - Parts Of "This'll Be The Day That America Dies" (Feb 2019)
https://www.brighteon.com/a981afc3-ca88-45d7-abc9-b2884d808280
The Hands of time are halted!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3f5-XooVAQ
Large Hadron Collider Creates Matter From Light
https://scitechdaily.com/large-hadron-collider-creates-matter-from-light/
CERN SCIENTISTS HAVE UNRAVELED THE HIGHER DIMENSIONS OF TIME & SPACE AND OPENED A DOORWAY INTO HELL!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLX12d4y7bQ
________________________________________
THE MINISTRY IS NOW ON OUR OWN WEBSITE!!
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
& BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvwKe_FWXEI
Puzzle Pieces - Parts Of "This'll Be The Day That America Dies" (Feb 2019)
https://www.brighteon.com/a981afc3-ca88-45d7-abc9-b2884d808280
The Hands of time are halted!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3f5-XooVAQ
Large Hadron Collider Creates Matter From Light
https://scitechdaily.com/large-hadron-collider-creates-matter-from-light/
CERN SCIENTISTS HAVE UNRAVELED THE HIGHER DIMENSIONS OF TIME & SPACE AND OPENED A DOORWAY INTO HELL!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLX12d4y7bQ
________________________________________
THE MINISTRY IS NOW ON OUR OWN WEBSITE!!
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
& BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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