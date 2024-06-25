Tommy Robinson Insults Pigs While Being Arrested in Canada

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See here - https://culturewarencyclopedia.substack.com/p/l-i-n-k-s
Source - @KosherCockney on X
"Tommy Robinson arrested in Canada for talking at
@ezralevant
and
@RebelNewsOnline
event.
He received a standing ovation for his speech on censorship and government overreach… then what happened?
The absolute irony.
Wake up. This is fascism.
Much like the UK, the police are being used to enforce Leftist political ideologies and censor/suppress those that oppose them."