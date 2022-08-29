You Can't Be A Christian Unless You Do This!

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It's not that Christianity's been tried & found wanting BUT it's been found difficult, & left untried. There isn't a single church in the world today which is teaching people to OBEY Jesus. It's all about THEIR terms, their traditions, and Jesus' terms. If you're not willing to follow the teachings of Jesus... particularly the one shown in this video, then you cannot be a Christian.