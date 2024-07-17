Christine Anderson:



“Despite massive allegations of corruption and investigations by the European Public Prosecutor's Office, the time has come in a few days.



The Brussels political cartel has already largely agreed behind the scenes to elect Ursula von der Leyen to a second term as President of the EU Commission. What would in the past have inevitably led to resignation and the end of the career now seems to be the key to the highest political office.



I will not go along with this farce. Directly before the upcoming election, I have therefore placed my latest parliamentary resolution, which clearly rejects Von der Leyen's re-election. All MEPs must now show their true colors. Those who support my resolution are on the side of the interests of the citizens. Anyone who rejects the resolution shows that he or she is a supporter of corruption and nepotism.”

