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How Can Jews Know When To Return To Israel? (Vayeitze 2020)
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13 views • November 27, 2020
From IsraelNationalTorah November 24, 2020
Baruch Gordon looks at the story of Yaakov and Lavan to get the Torah's perspective on when Jews should return to the Land of Israel in modern times. In light of recent anti-Semitic attacks, the lesson we can take away from Yaakov and Lavan's exchange is especially timely. When is the Divine Protection gone in the Diaspora?
Baruch Gordon looks at the story of Yaakov and Lavan to get the Torah's perspective on when Jews should return to the Land of Israel in modern times. In light of recent anti-Semitic attacks, the lesson we can take away from Yaakov and Lavan's exchange is especially timely. When is the Divine Protection gone in the Diaspora?
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