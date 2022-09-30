War Criminal

https://info.dfat.gov.au Australian Treaty Series, search 1910 ATS 8
What other treaties is this occupier breaking?
These are WAR CRIMINALS!
Buy flags
https://customflagsaustralia.com.au/australian-federal-red-ensign-flag-135-x-90-cm-heavy-duty-woven-polyester/
Buy Shirts
https://shop.stevenspiers.com/
Follow the light
https://rumble.com/v1esomr-light.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.