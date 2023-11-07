Sham Trials & Sham Climate Reparations

New York has a history of political corruption. Today is no different. A corrupt attorney general and a corrupt judge are perverting the law to go after Donald Trump. Forces collided yesterday in Trump’s civil fraud trial when Trump called the judge and the attorney general “frauds” while testifying in his defense. John Birch Society CEO Bill Hahn and JBS Research Manager Christian Gomez join us to discuss what lies at the heart of this sham trial.
Also, someone leaked the first three pages of the Nashville shooter’s manifesto, revealing that the shooter hated white people. And the internationalists have reached a deal to continue swindling Western countries out of their wealth for the supposed damage the’ve caused with their gas-powered cars. Plus, John Birch Society Regional Field Coordinator Jon Schrock discusses the Agenda 2030 carbon-capture threat looming over Indiana and nearby areas.
